Wells Fargo & Company Raises Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Price Target to $34.00

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Boston Omaha from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE:BOC opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.59. Boston Omaha has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 53.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.54 million.

In other news, Director Frank H. Kenan II sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $276,116.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,716.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Omaha during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,923,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Omaha during the third quarter valued at about $12,567,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter valued at about $11,034,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth about $6,572,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

