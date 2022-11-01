Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

Shares of WELL opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Welltower by 236.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after buying an additional 2,912,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,849,000 after buying an additional 2,554,309 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,384,634,000 after buying an additional 766,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,483,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

