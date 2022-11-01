Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s current price.
WELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.
Welltower Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $99.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Institutional Trading of Welltower
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 236.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Welltower by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,849,000 after buying an additional 2,554,309 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,384,634,000 after buying an additional 766,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth $46,483,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
