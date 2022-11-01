Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.81.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 148.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.7% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Western Digital will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

