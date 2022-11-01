Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75 to $1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.412 billion to $4.513 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of Western Union stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,984,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,241. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Western Union has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Western Union in the second quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

