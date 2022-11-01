Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.15 billion-$8.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.36 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.75-4.95 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WAB traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $93.34. 6,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,070. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WAB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading

