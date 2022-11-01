Westlake (WLK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Westlake to post earnings of $4.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.27. Westlake had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. On average, analysts expect Westlake to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $96.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.90. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Westlake

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.357 dividend. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 73.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Westlake by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,396,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Westlake by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Westlake by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,353,000 after buying an additional 168,840 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.07.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.