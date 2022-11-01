Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Bradley John Wall Acquires 2,000 Shares

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Director Bradley John Wall purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.65 per share, with a total value of C$21,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,975 shares in the company, valued at C$745,233.75.
WCP stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.61. 1,798,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,848. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.36 and a twelve month high of C$12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.
Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
