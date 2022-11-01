Wilen Investment Management CORP. Has $6.24 Million Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Olin comprises about 5.4% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Olin were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 547.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,200,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,573,000 after buying an additional 1,015,265 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Olin by 120.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 521,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Olin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,796,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,827,000 after buying an additional 472,527 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Price Performance

OLN stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.94. 8,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,144. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 8.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

