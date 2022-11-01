Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 300 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after buying an additional 2,547,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after buying an additional 2,206,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,365,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.84. The company had a trading volume of 74,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,555. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.27. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.