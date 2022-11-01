Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Stock Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.61. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
