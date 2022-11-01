William R. Sperry Sells 18,878 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hubbell Stock Performance
HUBB traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.37. 451,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,826. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $242.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.65 and its 200 day moving average is $204.79.
Hubbell Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.25.
Hubbell Company Profile
Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.
