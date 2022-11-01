Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.2 %
WTFCM opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $28.49.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
