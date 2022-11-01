Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

WTFCM opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $28.49.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.