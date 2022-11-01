Wojak Finance (WOJ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $32,901.00

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Wojak Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Wojak Finance has a total market cap of $166.04 million and approximately $32,901.00 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wojak Finance has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wojak Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,450.28 or 0.31554317 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wojak Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wojak Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wojak Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wojak Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.