Workhorse Group (WKHS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Workhorse Group to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Workhorse Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, analysts expect Workhorse Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group Trading Up 2.2 %

WKHS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,855. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WKHS. Cowen raised their price objective on Workhorse Group to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Roth Capital lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 58.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 60.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.