WOW-token (WOW) Trading 7.4% Higher This Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $460.68 million and approximately $1,322.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.38 or 0.01603376 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00023480 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00041953 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000566 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.87 or 0.01840120 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001523 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04638746 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $607.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

