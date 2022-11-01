Wrapped TRON (WTRX) 1-Day Volume Hits $388,953.00

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and $388,953.00 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,508.16 or 0.31544243 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012319 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06297382 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $558,113.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

