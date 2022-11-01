Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Price Hits $0.0383

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a market cap of $87.21 million and approximately $17,079.00 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.03856154 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $22,920.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

