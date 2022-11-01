X Square Capital LLC Grows Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.00. The stock had a trading volume of 55,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.