X Square Capital LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

X Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.58. 113,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.13.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,338,154 shares of company stock worth $88,241,134 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.43.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

