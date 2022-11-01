X Square Capital LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Vale comprises about 1.2% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 18,750.0% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.62. 2,005,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,070,696. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

