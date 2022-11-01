X Square Capital LLC Has $948,000 Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

X Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in MercadoLibre by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 152,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,023,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 127.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,098,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI traded up $22.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $923.83. 21,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $874.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $841.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,711.02. The company has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,327.00.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.