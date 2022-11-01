X Square Capital LLC Purchases 3,769 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Laredo Petroleum accounts for 1.8% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. X Square Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Laredo Petroleum worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of NYSE LPI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.78. 11,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.03. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 3.42.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 65.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $250,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,509 shares of company stock valued at $585,406 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

