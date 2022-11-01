X Square Capital LLC Purchases 821 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $578,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $214,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,668,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.78. The company had a trading volume of 61,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.40. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.48). Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.08.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

