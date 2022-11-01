X Square Capital LLC Sells 1,301 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

X Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 103.3% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,320,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Mission Produce by 6.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,545,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after buying an additional 98,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mission Produce by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 18,229 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 54,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,282. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58.

Insider Activity

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $313.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.93 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.57%. Mission Produce’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,333.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mission Produce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

About Mission Produce

(Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.