X Square Capital LLC Sells 88 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

X Square Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 119.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.77. 34,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,118. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.74. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

