X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $246,000. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $8.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

