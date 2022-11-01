Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Down 2.1 %

XELB stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.49. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XELB. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,237 shares during the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Stories

