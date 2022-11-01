Xencor (XNCR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Xencor to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, analysts expect Xencor to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XNCR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.42. 1,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,736. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69. Xencor has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $43.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xencor by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Xencor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after buying an additional 744,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xencor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,393,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,592,000 after buying an additional 69,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Xencor by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,897,000 after buying an additional 279,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Xencor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 81,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

