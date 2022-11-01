Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Price Down 7%

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.99. Approximately 5,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 506,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
About Xperi
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
