XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $71,759,674.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Stock Down 37.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

Shares of XPO traded down $19.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,575. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.59. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

