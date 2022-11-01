Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Bought by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,624,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after buying an additional 812,497 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,479,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 1,101,973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yext during the second quarter worth about $6,647,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 20.8% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Yext Stock Up 0.6 %

YEXT stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $656.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Articles

