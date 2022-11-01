Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Holdings Lessened by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,857 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.22% of Yum China worth $44,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Yum China by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yum China stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

