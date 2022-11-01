Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $22.28

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.28, but opened at $23.80. Zai Lab shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 12,119 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZLAB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 290.14% and a negative return on equity of 38.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Zai Lab by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after buying an additional 231,759 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 3.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,133,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,802,000 after buying an additional 114,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,195,000 after buying an additional 55,132 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Zai Lab by 61.7% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,252,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,055,000 after acquiring an additional 859,274 shares during the last quarter.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

