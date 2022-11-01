Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $63.35 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.78.

ZION has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.4% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

