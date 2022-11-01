Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Bruce K. Alexander Sells 2,378 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $789,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.61. 1,077,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Stephens cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.15.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

