Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Bruce K. Alexander Sells 2,378 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $789,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.61. 1,077,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Stephens cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.15.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
