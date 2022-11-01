ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $298.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.71 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.83-$0.84 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,178,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,379. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 161.11, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.11.

In related news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 614,460 shares of company stock worth $29,335,085. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

