Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Given New $21.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXIGet Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zynex from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday.

Zynex Trading Up 8.4 %

ZYXI stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $437.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. Zynex has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

Institutional Trading of Zynex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Zynex by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 110,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Zynex by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Zynex by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 50,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

