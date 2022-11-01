Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Given New $21.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zynex from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday.
Zynex Trading Up 8.4 %
ZYXI stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $437.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. Zynex has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $14.24.
Zynex Company Profile
Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.
