Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Given New $21.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zynex from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday.

ZYXI stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $437.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. Zynex has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Zynex by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 110,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Zynex by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Zynex by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 50,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

