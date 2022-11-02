14,034 Shares in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 23,569.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,139 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 4,907.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 159,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 156,597 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after buying an additional 164,959 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,204,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,432,000.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of EELV stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.