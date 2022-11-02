158,240 Shares in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 158,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HEEM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 430,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after buying an additional 90,315 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $381,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03.

