158,240 Shares in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 158,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HEEM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 430,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after buying an additional 90,315 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $381,000.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (HEEM)
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.