17,091 Shares in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Bought by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBOT. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the first quarter worth $177,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 325.2% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 789,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance
Shares of RBOT opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $474.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 16,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $63,003.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,283,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,914,606.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip Liang sold 11,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $53,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,222,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 16,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $63,003.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,283,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,606.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,359 shares of company stock valued at $513,711. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.
Vicarious Surgical Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
