17,091 Shares in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Bought by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBOT. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the first quarter worth $177,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 325.2% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 789,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of RBOT opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $474.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.

Insider Activity

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 16,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $63,003.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,283,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,914,606.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip Liang sold 11,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $53,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,222,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 16,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $63,003.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,283,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,606.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,359 shares of company stock valued at $513,711. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Vicarious Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.