1,950 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Salesforce by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,302,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,386,637 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 4.6 %

Salesforce stock traded down $7.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.49. 133,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,747,181. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.59 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.96, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.76.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

