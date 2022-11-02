1ST Source Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

1ST Source Bank decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,837 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CTSH opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.00. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
