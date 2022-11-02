1ST Source Bank Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,495 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 543,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 501.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 582,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $111,612,000 after purchasing an additional 486,012 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $143.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.83. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -7.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

