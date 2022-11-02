1ST Source Bank Has $957,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.04. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $124.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

