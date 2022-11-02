1ST Source Bank Purchases 2,021 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HYG stock opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $87.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average is $75.70.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

