1ST Source Bank Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Stryker by 5.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Stryker by 307.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 13.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 117.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.21.

Stryker Stock Down 4.0 %

SYK stock opened at $220.09 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

