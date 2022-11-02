1ST Source Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

1ST Source Bank lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern Dividend Announcement

Shares of SO opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.08. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

