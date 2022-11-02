1ST Source Bank Sells 730 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 485.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 107,394 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 41.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.42. The company has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,404 shares of company stock valued at $805,422 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

