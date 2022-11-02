200,000 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Purchased by Granby Capital Management LLC

Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. Energy Transfer makes up about 1.6% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.47. 608,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,689,418. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

